Theresa May pledges - humility and resolve' ahead of Queen's Speech programme
Theresa May has promised to work with "humility and resolve" as she prepares to set out her legislative programme for the next two years in a Queen's Speech expected to be dominated by Brexit. The programme set out by the Queen at Wednesday's State Opening of Parliament will feature "a number of bills" geared towards making a success of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, the Prime Minister said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|5 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|7 hr
|Ronald
|6
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Mon
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC