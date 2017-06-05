The shocks and upheavals on election ...

The shocks and upheavals on election night

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Barely an hour after the last Britons cast their votes in the 2017 General Election, the first constituencies began sharing their secrets. The exit poll itself sent tremors around the political echo chambers, contrasting with the early predictions that Theresa May would find herself with a reasonable enough majority to form a government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Thu lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC