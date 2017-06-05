The shocks and upheavals on election night
Barely an hour after the last Britons cast their votes in the 2017 General Election, the first constituencies began sharing their secrets. The exit poll itself sent tremors around the political echo chambers, contrasting with the early predictions that Theresa May would find herself with a reasonable enough majority to form a government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC