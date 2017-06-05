The Latest: UK prime minister makes Cabinet appointments
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand on the doorstep of 10 Downing street, London, after addressing the press Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government. May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC