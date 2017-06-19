The Latest: Queen Elizabeth II mum about Trump visit
Queen Elizabeth II did not mention the planned state visit of President Donald Trump in her speech outlining her government's legislative agenda. But she did say the government is looking forward to a planned state visit by the Spanish royal couple set for July.
