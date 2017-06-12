The Latest: Martin Schultz: Kohl was ...

The Latest: Martin Schultz: Kohl was "a great European"

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

22, 1984 file photo shows then French President Francois Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl standing hand-in-hand as they listen to their respective national anthems during a French-German reconciliation cere... . FILE - The June 10, 1984 file photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second left, standing with, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, second right, and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher a... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... 18 hr Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC