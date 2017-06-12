The Latest: London police launch crim...

The Latest: London police launch criminal probe into fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy says senior officers are leading the investigation into the fire that devastated the 24-story Grenfell Tower public housing block. Political pressure is increasing following the inferno that killed at least 17 people at the apartment building in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Wed hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC