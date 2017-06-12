The Latest: Greece to get $9.5 billio...

The Latest: Greece to get $9.5 billion bailout payment

Greece's European creditors agreed to give the cash-strapped country the next batch of money due from its bailout and outlined a series of debt relief measures they hope will foster growth. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the eurozone's top official, said Greece has been cleared to get 8.5 billion euros , which will allow it to meet a big repayment hump this July.

Chicago, IL

