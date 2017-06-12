The Latest: Germans celebrate Macron ...

The Latest: Germans celebrate Macron party win in France

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, wrote Sunday on Twitter that "France now has a strong president with a strong majority in parliament." Altmaier added: "Good for Europe and for Germany!" The German Foreign Ministry quoted Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Twitter as saying that "the road is clear for reforms, in France and in Europe."

