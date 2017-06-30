The Latest: German parliament approve...

The Latest: German parliament approves same-sex marriage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, ... more German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 1 hr Rose_NoHo 25
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 13 hr oxbow 52
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage 22 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Thu Retribution 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC