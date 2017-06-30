The Latest: German parliament approves same-sex marriage
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, ... more German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|25
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|13 hr
|oxbow
|52
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|22 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Thu
|Retribution
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC