The Latest: EU Brexit talks to focus 1st on citizens' rights
EU and British negotiators say the first day of negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union was productive in outlining the program ahead and setting out the first challenges to settle, especially the rights of citizens living on each other's territory. Both EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Davis said they were heartened by the first day of talks on Monday and insisted the tight deadlines were tough but achievable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Mon
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
