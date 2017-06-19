The Latest: EU Brexit talks to focus 1st on citizens' rights

EU and British negotiators say the first day of negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union was productive in outlining the program ahead and setting out the first challenges to settle, especially the rights of citizens living on each other's territory. Both EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Davis said they were heartened by the first day of talks on Monday and insisted the tight deadlines were tough but achievable.

