The Latest: Ambulance service: over 20 hurt in bridge attack
Transport for London Says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity. . People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Sat
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC