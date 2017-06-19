The Latest: 6 Central Europe nations vow unity on migration
Defense officials of six Central European countries and the Balkans have pledged close cooperation in tackling migration with all possible means including use of armed forces. The countries - Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia - have created a grouping called the Central European Defense Cooperation and want to be a role model for the entire European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|5 hr
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC