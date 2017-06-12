Supreme Court opens proceedings in Ed...

Supreme Court opens proceedings in Edinburgh in first session outside London

A "historic" moment in the UK's judicial system has been marked as the highest court in the land launched proceedings in Scotland - the first time ever outside of London. The Supreme Court is hearing several appeals in Edinburgh over four days with several justices travelling north for the sessions.

