Sting 'grateful and bemused' to win Polar Music Prize award
Singer-songwriter Sting said he is "both grateful and somewhat bemused" to have been awarded the prestigious Polar Music Prize. The 2017 laureates were presented with their prizes by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during a gala ceremony held at Stockholm's Concert Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|17 min
|Tre H
|3
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC