Spain shuts down suspected ISIS cell
Spanish authorities have shut down a suspected ISIS terror cell on the resort island of Mallorca in a series of raids across Europe. A coordinated anti-terror operation saw officials swoop in to arrest six people for allegedly raising funds and recruiting fighters for ISIS, authorities in Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany said in statements on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|8 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|15 hr
|fallen angel
|40
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Tue
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC