Space travel from UK ports coming soo...

Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 15 hr Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Wed Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC