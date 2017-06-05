Soccer coach Guardiola leads Catalan ...

Soccer coach Guardiola leads Catalan independence rally

13 hrs ago

Soccer great Pep Guardiola has called on the international community to support a referendum on Catalan independence that Spain's government considers illegal. Guardiola read a manifesto at a rally of several thousand supporters of Catalan independence who gathered at a fountain in Barcelona on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

