Soccer coach Guardiola leads Catalan independence rally
Soccer great Pep Guardiola has called on the international community to support a referendum on Catalan independence that Spain's government considers illegal. Guardiola read a manifesto at a rally of several thousand supporters of Catalan independence who gathered at a fountain in Barcelona on Sunday.
