SNP big guns ousted as nationalist slump leaves question mark over indyref2
Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson have been dramatically ousted from Westminster as the SNP lost 21 seats across Scotland - putting plans for a second vote on independence in jeopardy. After making stunning gains in 2015, Nicola Sturgeon's party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats to see their numbers slashed to 35 MPs.
