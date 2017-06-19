Scotland revealed as a commuter hotspot for London professionals
London professionals are selling their multimillion-pound properties to live mortgage-free in Scotland because of fears about the English capital's property market. Despite a commute of around four-and-a-half hours from Edinburgh and Glasgow to the UK capital, people who bought homes in London before prices soared are now looking to cash in their investments.
