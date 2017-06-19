RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Fr...

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

