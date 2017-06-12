RPT-Finance firms stick to hard Brexi...

RPT-Finance firms stick to hard Brexit plans despite calls for softer EU break

16 hrs ago

LONDON, June 12 Finance firms in Britain say they are pushing ahead with plans to move staff and operations to continental Europe, despite a chance that the government may soften its 'Hard Brexit' policies after losing its parliamentary majority. Although the possibility of the ruling Conservatives seeking to keep some British access to the European Union's single market has increased, so too has the likelihood of a chaotic departure from the bloc, executives said, meaning they have to plan for the worst.

Chicago, IL

