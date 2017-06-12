Romania's ruling party withdraws supp...

Romania's ruling party withdraws support for its PM

Romania's ruling party has withdrawn political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet today after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government. The Social Democratic Party voted unanimously to withdraw support for its government after a meeting lasting more than five hours.

