Romania's ruling party withdraws support for its PM
Romania's ruling party has withdrawn political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet today after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government. The Social Democratic Party voted unanimously to withdraw support for its government after a meeting lasting more than five hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|20 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Mon
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC