Rihanna Urges World Leaders to #FundEducation
So far Rihanna has tweeted at French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentine president Mauricio Macri, and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press secretary. Rihanna is known for calling people out on social media, but this time she's doing it for a good cause.
