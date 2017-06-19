Queen leads silent tribute at Ascot t...

Queen leads silent tribute at Ascot to victims of recent tragedies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The Queen has led Royal Ascot racegoers and her family in observing a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and London and Manchester terror attacks. With her head bowed and her hands clasped in front of her, the Queen joined tens of thousands of punters paying their respects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 1 hr Ronald 6
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Mon Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC