Prince William visits first responders of Manchester terror attack
Prince William has made a surprise visit to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters to thank officers for their work following the Manchester Arena bombing last month . The British royal spoke with first responders who were on the scene after a suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people as music fans exited a Ariana Grande concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|18 hr
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC