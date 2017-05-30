Prince William visits first responder...

Prince William visits first responders of Manchester terror attack

Prince William has made a surprise visit to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters to thank officers for their work following the Manchester Arena bombing last month . The British royal spoke with first responders who were on the scene after a suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people as music fans exited a Ariana Grande concert.

