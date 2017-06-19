Prince Harry: No one in royal family wants to rise to throne
FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, June 17, 2017, members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Pr... LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne - and that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts them to continue serving the British people. In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Harry said the House of Windsor is "not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."
