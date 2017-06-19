Prince Harry: No one in royal family ...

Prince Harry: No one in royal family wants to rise to throne

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, June 17, 2017, members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Pr... LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne - and that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts them to continue serving the British people. In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Harry said the House of Windsor is "not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Wed Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Wed Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC