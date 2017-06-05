Preliminary results: Ex-rebels win Kosovo election
Kosovars go to the polls on Sunday to choose the new 120-seat pa... . Albin Kurti, candidate for prime minister from the opposition party "Vetevendosje," raises his hand as a pro-vote during the closing election campaign rally in Kosovo capital Pristina Friday, June 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC