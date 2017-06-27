Popular Polish TV satire targets powe...

Popular Polish TV satire targets powerful conservative leader Kaczynski

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland March 13, 2017. A satirical TV show avidly watched by millions of Poles depicts a Poland ruled by one man who never leaves his office but orders around the prime minister and sycophantic aides, while the Polish president is kept waiting endlessly in the foyer for a meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 4 min fallen angel 42
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 12 hr Geezer 9
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Abandoned mistress 243
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Tue Rose_NoHo 5
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC