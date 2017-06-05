Polish police forcibly remove anti-Ka...

Polish police forcibly remove anti-Kaczynski protesters

Polish police forcibly remove protesters staging an anti-government demonstration in the center of Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 10, 2017. The demonstrators gathered in an attempt to block the movement of a group led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, commemorating the 2010 plane crash that killed Kaczynski's twin brother President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

