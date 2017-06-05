Police: Suspects in Manchester bombin...

Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

All the suspects arrested over last month's Manchester concert bombing have been released without charge, British police said Sunday, acknowledging that detectives are still not sure whether the attacker had accomplices. Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan heritage, detonated a knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22 people and himself.

Chicago, IL

