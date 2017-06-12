Poland hails upcoming Trump visit as a 'huge success'

Polish officials are hailing an upcoming visit by Donald Trump, with Poland's defense minister calling it a "huge success" for the government and another official celebrating the unexpectedness of a U.S. president stopping in Warsaw before Paris, London or Berlin. Trump's visit offers the promise of raising the standing of the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as it finds itself increasingly marginalized within the European Union over a refusal to resettle refugees and migrants and over judicial changes that the EU says weaken the rule of law.

