PM vows to - fight for Britain' in Brexit negotiations

PM vows to - fight for Britain' in Brexit negotiations

14 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Theresa May pledged to "fight for Britain" in Brexit talks and by resisting SNP pressure for a second independence referendum. The Prime Minister made the promise in a campaign speech in Edinburgh with just days to go before the General Election.

