Panel OK to election law

June 5

Rome, June 5 - The Lower House Constitution affairs committee on Monday approved a bill on a new electoral law, which will now hit the House floor at noon tomorrow, political sources said. Voting on the bill will take place from 13:30 on Wednesday, sources said.

