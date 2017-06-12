No need for EU mandate to negotiate Nord Stream 2-Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she saw no need for a separate mandate for the European Commission to negotiate with Russia over its objection to the divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to pump more Russian gas to Europe. "I think some legal questions need to be clarified in relation to Nord Stream 2," Merkel told a news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.
