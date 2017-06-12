No need for EU mandate to negotiate N...

No need for EU mandate to negotiate Nord Stream 2-Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she saw no need for a separate mandate for the European Commission to negotiate with Russia over its objection to the divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to pump more Russian gas to Europe. "I think some legal questions need to be clarified in relation to Nord Stream 2," Merkel told a news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... 16 min Tre H 3
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Wed hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC