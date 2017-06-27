Nicola Sturgeon expected to set out p...

Nicola Sturgeon expected to set out position on second referendum

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

I'll be seeking agreement of @ScotParl to make a statement later today on the way forward for Scotland after the General Election. Ms Sturgeon had been due to give a speech on Brexit to the Association of British Insurers in London but her appearance was cancelled on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... 2 hr Storm Trooper 11
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 2 hr fallen angel 29
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC