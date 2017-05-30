Next EU presidency: nations moving toward NATO spending goal
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas answers questions by The Associated Press during an interview in, Tallinn, Friday, June 2, 2017. The nation which will hold the European Union presidency as of next month says that the "very bad, very negative" decision of President Trump to pull the United States out of the global climate agreement will force the 28-nation bloc to take a stronger lead on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|18 hr
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC