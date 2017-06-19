New look and new dishes come to 16th century Cotswolds coaching inn
A COTSWOLD stone 16th century coaching inn will be opening a new restaurant and wine bar this summer as part of a multi-million pound refurbishment. The Lygon Arms in Broadway is launching the Lygon Bar and Grill at the end of this month, closely followed by the Lygon Wine Bar in the middle of July.
