Monaco's ruler: Trump should listen to scientists on climate

Monaco's Prince Albert II, a life-long environmental campaigner, has a message for President Donald Trump after his withdrawal from the Paris climate accord: Listen "a little more carefully" to scientists and scientific evidence on the impact of climate change. The ruler of the tiny city-state on the Mediterranean Sea told reporters Wednesday that if he met the U.S. leader he would also tell him to "look at the tremendous implications that go along with having the U.S. withdraw from the Paris agreement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.