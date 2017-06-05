'Moderate' drinking linked to brain damage: study

Even moderate drinking is linked to brain damage and a slight decline in mental skills, according to a study released Wednesday that calls into question many national alcohol guidelines. Men and women who consume 14 to 21 drinks a week over decades are two to three times more likely than nondrinkers to show atrophy in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that governs memory and the ability to keep one's bearings, said the study, published in the medical journal BMJ.

