'Moderate' drinking linked to brain damage: study
Even moderate drinking is linked to brain damage and a slight decline in mental skills, according to a study released Wednesday that calls into question many national alcohol guidelines. Men and women who consume 14 to 21 drinks a week over decades are two to three times more likely than nondrinkers to show atrophy in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that governs memory and the ability to keep one's bearings, said the study, published in the medical journal BMJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Mon
|sure as
|1
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC