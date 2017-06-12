Merkel: Pope urged her to fight for P...

Merkel: Pope urged her to fight for Paris climate deal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Merkel and Francis met for about 40 minutes Saturday in the Apostolic Palace, focusing on the Group of 20 summit that Germany is hosting in Hamburg on July 7-8. The Vatican said the talks focused on the need for the international community to combat poverty, hunger, terrorism and climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Fri Tre H 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC