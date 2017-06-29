Merkel before G20: Paris accord irreversible, not negotiable
Europe is "more determined than ever" to make the Paris climate accord a success, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, and insisted that the deal is not negotiable while predicting difficult talks on the issue at next week's Group of 20 summit. Merkel also said she hopes for a "clear signal" in favour of free markets and the multilateral trading system from the July 7-8 meeting in Hamburg, arguing anew that protectionism can't solve the world's problems.
