May closes in on deal for minority rule in UK's parliament

A chastened Prime Minister Theresa May made progress Tuesday in securing a deal with a small Northern Ireland party with whom she hopes to govern, just days after a catastrophic election wiped out her majority in Parliament. May desperately needs the Democratic Unionist Party's 10 seats to pass legislation.

Chicago, IL

