Many women mistaken on 'side effects' of breast cancer drug
Many women at high risk for breast cancer do not take the drug tamoxifen to prevent the disease, often because they confuse naturally occurring symptoms with side effects from the drug. That's the finding of a new study of nearly 4,000 women tracked for almost five years in the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|14 min
|EdmondWA
|23
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|9 hr
|oxbow
|52
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|19 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Thu
|Retribution
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC