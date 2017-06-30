Many women mistaken on 'side effects'...

Many women mistaken on 'side effects' of breast cancer drug

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Many women at high risk for breast cancer do not take the drug tamoxifen to prevent the disease, often because they confuse naturally occurring symptoms with side effects from the drug. That's the finding of a new study of nearly 4,000 women tracked for almost five years in the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 14 min EdmondWA 23
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 9 hr oxbow 52
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage 19 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Thu Retribution 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC