Man arrested near Dutch concert suspected of - terror' crime
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch prosecutors say that a man arrested a week ago outside a pop concert in the southern city of Eindhoven is suspected of "possible involvement in making preparations for a terrorist crime." The 29-year-old man was detained Friday night outside the PSV Eindhoven soccer stadium where thousands of fans were attending a concert by Dutch singer Guus Meeuwis.
