Malta votes in snap election amid corruption scandal

Maltese voters cast ballots in a snap election on Saturday called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who has sought to fend off corruption allegations levelled at his wife and associates with a campaign touting the island's solid economic performance. Opposition and Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil casts his vote during Malta's snap general elections in his home town of Lija, Malta, June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.