M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' - Renzi

Rome, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement lost Sunday's local elections across Italy but M5S leader Beppe Grillo is not dead, Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday, adding that the next general election should take place when it is due early next year. "It's clear that the M5S lost..but let's not give up Grillo for dead," he said on Repubblica TV.

