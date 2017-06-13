M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' - Renzi

M5S lost but Grillo 'not dead' - Renzi

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, June 13 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement lost Sunday's local elections across Italy but M5S leader Beppe Grillo is not dead, Democratic Party leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday, adding that the next general election should take place when it is due early next year. "It's clear that the M5S lost..but let's not give up Grillo for dead," he said on Repubblica TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... 6 hr hmmm 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Mon DR XXX 2
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Mon Trumpsajoke 3
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC