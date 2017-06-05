London attack: Arsenal shirted jihadi...

London attack: Arsenal shirted jihadi named Khuram Butt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'My boss is dead': Fired employee, 45, shoots dead five of his former co-workers and then kills himself as terrified staff lock themselves in the bathroom and call for help at Florida RV firm 'Pathetic excuse!' Trump renews his attack on London mayor as he says the media is 'working hard to sell' Sadiq Khan's call for calm after terror attack 'They can't even get the weather report right, how so how come they think they can get that right?' What Trump reportedly said about pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement 'Leave us to grieve in peace': Family of London Bridge terrorist shot dead by police after he slit the throats of innocents ask to be 'left alone' PIERS MORGAN: Dear Ariana, I'm so sorry I ever questioned your courage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 14 hr sure as 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC