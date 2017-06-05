Kosovo votes amid thorny issues of bo...

Kosovo votes amid thorny issues of border, talks with Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

At stake are thorny issues including a border demarcation deal with Montenegro that brought down the previous government, and the approval of another deal with Serbia giving more rights to the ethnic Serb minority. The continuation of fraught talks with Belgrade - which denies Kosovo's existence as a state - is also a key concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC