Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists
Although far-right leader Marine Le Pen didn't win the presidential elections in France, "the extreme right forces still exist," the head of the EU's executive Commission said Friday. Jean-Claude Juncker told a press conference: "Don't believe all this is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|3 hr
|Leonard
|22
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|6 hr
|oxbow
|52
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|15 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Thu
|Retribution
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC