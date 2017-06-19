Italy makes 5.2B euros in resources to keep 2 banks afloat
The Italian government is making 5.2 billion euros of resources available to keep operative two banks that the European Central Bank last week had deemed "failing or about to fail," sending them into insolvency procedures. Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the measures, adopted at a Cabinet meeting Sunday, are "in full respect of EU rules" about national governments' aiding local banks.
